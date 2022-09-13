Impossible Finance Price Hits $0.0990 on Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $594,207.30 and approximately $524.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

