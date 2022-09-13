indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,327 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $30,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,603,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,118.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,369. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

