Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.