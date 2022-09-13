Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 10,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.
