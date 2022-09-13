Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells C$25,520.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$123.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trilogy Metals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

