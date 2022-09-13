Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (INX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $67,456.53 and approximately $9,654.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

