Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Acquired by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 3.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 1.32% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.54. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

