Insured Finance (INFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $210,511.40 and $93.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,416 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

