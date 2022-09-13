Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.