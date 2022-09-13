Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

