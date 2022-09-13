InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Shares Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
InterCure Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18.
About InterCure
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
