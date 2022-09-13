Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $55.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00031036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00070344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000282 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 259,965,950 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.