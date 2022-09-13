Internxt (INXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Internxt (INXT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular exchanges. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $173,268.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internxt Profile

Internxt launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com.

Internxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet.The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

