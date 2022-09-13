Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$17.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

