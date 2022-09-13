Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Announces GBX 34.20 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,111 ($49.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,837 ($46.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,211.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,626.44.
In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
