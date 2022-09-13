Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Announces GBX 34.20 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,111 ($49.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,837 ($46.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,211.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,626.44.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

