Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $431.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.