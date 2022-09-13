Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 11.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

EWCO stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.