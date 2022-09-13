Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Holdings Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $282.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

