Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (SKE)

9/9/2022 – Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20. Insiders acquired 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824 over the last ninety days.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

