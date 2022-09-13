ION (ION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,636.16

ION (ION) traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $71,636.16 and $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,794,404 coins and its circulating supply is 13,894,404 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

