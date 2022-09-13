IOTA Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. IOTA has a total market cap of $779.04 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

