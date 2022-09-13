IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $269.66 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,272.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065578 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075402 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

