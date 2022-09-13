Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 128.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of IRM opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,050 shares of company stock valued at $421,298. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

