IronNet (IRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, analysts expect IronNet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock worth $203,232. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 70.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in IronNet during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

