iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

