Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $147,695.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

