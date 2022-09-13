Island Coin (ISLE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.00

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $29,665.85 and $44.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Island Coin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
Island Coin Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,713,912,778,283 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
