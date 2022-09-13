Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.34 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

