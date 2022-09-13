Jackpot (777) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,225.00

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.