Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$44.16 Average PT from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$36.71 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

