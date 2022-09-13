Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $503,037.93

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $503,037.93 and approximately $7,691.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

