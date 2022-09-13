Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Acquired by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,612 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 2.58% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,832,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 660,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 577,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

