Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.28) per share.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

