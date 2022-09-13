Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RH’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $24.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share.

RH Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RH. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.19.

RH opened at $277.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $708.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

