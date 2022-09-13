Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $38,816.06 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 74.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $38,816.06 and $37,909.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

