John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Position Raised by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.4 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $908.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

