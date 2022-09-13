JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $84.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,334,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,558,000 after purchasing an additional 312,684 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

