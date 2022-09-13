Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.