Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.91 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $376,630.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

