Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.85 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00028183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056363 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065313 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075934 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
