Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

