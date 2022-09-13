Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.