Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $140.56 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $140.56 million and $523,002.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
