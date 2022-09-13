Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $72.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.