KeyCorp Weighs in on Quanex Building Products Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.