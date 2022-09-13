KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.0846 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $227,411.82 and approximately $31.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
