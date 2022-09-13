Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kforce by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

