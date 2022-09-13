Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 278,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

