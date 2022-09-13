Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 42,100 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,685.81.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Paul Carreiro sold 17,370 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.05, for a total value of C$2,484,851.45.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS opened at C$143.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

