Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $14,751.60 and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. The official website for Kineko is kineko.io. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

