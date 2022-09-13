KingDeFi (KRW) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
